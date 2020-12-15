Meerut: In yet another shocking incident, a 25-year-old man shot dead his younger sister after she refused to make chappatis for his 20 pet dogs. One of the neighbors’ of the accused informed that the accused Ashish himself called the police after shooting her sister twice — one bullet in the head and one in the heart. Also Read - Army Colonel Booked For Raping Friend's Russian Wife in UP's Kanpur

The incident occured in Bhawanpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Dehat Keshav Kumar, Superintendents of police said that the accused has been arrested. Speaking to the reporters, Kumar confirmed that the accused killed her sister after she refused to look after over two dozen dogs.

“A 25-year-old man named Ashish who lives in the Bhawanpur area killed his 23-years-old sister Parul. We have come to know that the accused killed her sister after she refused to look after his 18-20 pet dogs over which they had regular arguments,” SP Kumar said.

“Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make chappatis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied,” he added.

(With agency inputs)