New Delhi: A suspicious device was found in Sector 63 area of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday. This comes a day after the Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 received an anonymous bomb threat.

"We cordoned off the area. Expert teams reached here. Prima facie, it appears to be neither an explosive nor a detonator. Bomb Disposal Squad diffused it," said Alok Singh, Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddh Nagar.