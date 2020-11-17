Prayagraj: Nearly 3,000 Uttar Pradesh police personnel will be deployed at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj to ensure that the safety protocols of the pandemic are maintained. Also Read - UP Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Kanpur Was Gangraped, Lungs Taken Out To Perform Black Magic

According to the Magh Mela (nodal officer) Ashutosh Mishra, "Over 3,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed at the Mela venue and the number will be increased during the main bathing days when the crowds increase."

The Mela official said that the police will ensure that adequate distance is maintained between camps of kalpvasis (who camp at the Mela venue for a month) and that each visitor follows the Covid norms.