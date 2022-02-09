Noida: As Uttar Pradesh prepares to vote for its first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday (February 10), the stage is all set to decide the electorate fate of 623 candidates in the fray. Of the total 403 Vidhan Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of voting will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts. The first phase mostly covers the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. Campaigning for the first phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on roadshows and physical rallies and as a result, the political parties were forced to campaign using the virtual medium.Also Read - Ready To Vote? Here's How To Check Your Name Online On Voter Portal/ Or Through SMS

Around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, but only those with valid identity proof will be allowed to cast their votes. The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Also Read - Delhi Liquor Shops Within 100 Metres From UP Border Will Remain Closed For Two Days. Know Why

First Phase Polling of UP Assembly Election 2022 in 11 Districts

Shamli

Hapur

Gautam Buddh Nagar

Muzaffarnagar

Meerut

Baghpat

Ghaziabad

Bulandshahr

Aligarh

Mathura

Agra

Full List of Constituencies and Candidates Going to First Phase of UP Polls:

Kairana—Key candidates are Nahid Hassan (SP), Mriganka Singh (BJP), Haji Akhlaq (Congress) Rajendra Singh Upadhyay (BSP) Thana Bhawan —Key candidates are Ashraf Ali (RLD), Suresh Rana (BJP),Satya Sayyam Saini (Congress), Zaheer Malik (BSP) Shamli —Key candidates are Prasanna Chaudhary (RLD), Tejendra Singh Nirwal (BJP), Mohd Ayub Jang (Congress) Brijendra Malik (BSP) Budhana —Key candidates are Rajpal Baliyan (RLD), Umesh Malik (BJP), Devendra Kashyap (Congress), Haji Mohd Anish (BSP Charthawal—Key candidates are Pankaj Kr Malik (SP), Sapna Kashyap (BJP), Dr. Yasmeen Rana (Congress), Salman Saeed (BSP) Purqazi (SC)—Key candidates are Anil Kumar (RLD), Pramod Utwal (BJP), Deepak Kumar (Congress), Surendra Pal Singh (BSP) Muzaffar Nagar—Key candidates are Sourabh (RLD), Kapil Dev Aggarwal (BJP), Subodh Sharma (Congress), Pushpankar Pal (BSP) Khatauli—Key candidates are Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD), Vikram Saini (BJP), Gaurav Bhati (Congress), Kartar Singh Bhadana (BSP) Meerapur—Key candidates are Siwalkhas—Key candidates are Sardhana—Key candidates are Hastinapur (SC)—Key candidates are Kithore—Key candidates are Meerut Cantt.—Key candidates are Meerut—Key candidates are Meerut South—Key candidates are Chhaprauli—Key candidates are Baraut—Key candidates are Baghpat—Key candidates are Yogesh Dhama (BJP), Ahmad Hameed (SP-RLD) Anil Dev Tyagi (Congress) Loni—Key candidates are Muradnagar—Key candidates are Sahibabad—Key candidates are Ghaziabad—Key candidates are Modi Nagar—Key candidates are Dhaulana—Key candidates are Hapur (SC)—Key candidates are Garhmukteshwar—Key candidates are Noida—Key candidates are Pankaj Singh (BJP), Sunil Choudhary(SP), Pankhuri Pathak (Congress), and Pankaj Awana (AAP) Dadri—Key candidates are Jewar—Key candidates are Sikandrabad—Key candidates are Bulandshahr—Key candidates are Syana—Key candidates are Anupshahr—Key candidates are Debai—Key candidates are Shikarpur—Key candidates are Khurja (SC)—Key candidates are Khair (SC)—Key candidates are Barauli—Key candidates are Atrauli—Key candidates are Chharra—Key candidates are Koil—Key candidates are Aligarh—Key candidates are Iglas (SC)—Key candidates are Chhata—Key candidates are Mant—Key candidates are Goverdhan—Key candidates are Mathura—Key candidates are Shrikant Sharma (BJP), Devendra Agarwal (SP), Pradeep Mathur (Congress) Baldev (SC)—Key candidates are Etmadpur—Key candidates are Agra Cantt. (SC)—Key candidates are Agra South—Key candidates are Agra North—Key candidates are Agra Rural (SC)—Key candidates are Fatehpur Sikri—Key candidates are Kheragarh—Key candidates are Fatehabad—Key candidates are Bah—Key candidates are

The first phase of voting will be held using COVID-19 safety protocols and the guidelines as issued by the Election Commission from time to time. All voters must mandatorily wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizer while voting and thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room. Meanwhile, the election officials will be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. The last one hour of the polling will most likely be reserved for COVID-positive voters. Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav Releases SP’s Manifesto For UP Polls, Promises To Make Farmers Debt-Free By 2025