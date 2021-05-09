New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to extend the state-wide lockdown till 7 AM on May 17 in view of coronavirus cases still rising. The UP lockdown was earlier put in place till May 10, after extending it by a week. “Partial ‘corona curfew’ imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17,” ACS Information Navneet Sehgal told news agency ANI today. As a result, it is mandatory for people travelling to carry an e-pass. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extended Till May 17 Amid Rising COVID Cases
The UP government has, however, exempted essential services' personnel from the need to obtain an e-pass. Such workers can simply show their IDs and move about.
To get the e-pass, one can easily apply on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh government. Here's how.
Step by step guide to get an E-pass:
- Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in
- Go to the e-pass portal
- Click on ‘Apply e-pass’
- Enter the required details to generate an OTP
- Fill the registration form
- On filling up the form, the application will be reviewed by the administration, and those approved will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.
The sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass to the individual for movement within the state. Meanwhile, for those travelling out of the state, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.
The decision to extend lockdown comes a day after 298 people died from coronavirus and 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315. So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in Uttar Pradesh.