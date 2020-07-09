Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extension News: To keep a check on the coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a 3-day complete shutdown across the state from tomorrow till Monday. Also Read - UP Lockdown Extension News: Shutdown in Uttar Pradesh From Friday Night Till Monday Morning | Details Here

As per the order from the state government, the shutdown will come into force from 10 PM on Friday till 5 AM on Monday.

The Yogi Adityanath government took the decision to impose three-day lockdown in view of the spurt in number of Corona cases in the state. During this time, the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

However, the state government will allow incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to get home.

What’s Not Open?

Markets

Establishments

Offices

Road transport

Shops for non-essential items

Malls

Restaurants

What’s Open?

Movement of trains

Air services

Petrol pumps

Hospitals

Goods carriers

Construction activities

Factories in rural areas

Work on roads, highways and expressways

The move was taken as the state so far recorded more than 30,000 cases of coronavirus, of which more than 20,000 patients have recovered, 845 patients have died.