Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extension News: To keep a check on the coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a 3-day complete shutdown across the state from tomorrow till Monday.
As per the order from the state government, the shutdown will come into force from 10 PM on Friday till 5 AM on Monday.
The Yogi Adityanath government took the decision to impose three-day lockdown in view of the spurt in number of Corona cases in the state. During this time, the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.
However, the state government will allow incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to get home.
What’s Not Open?
Markets
Establishments
Offices
Road transport
Shops for non-essential items
Malls
Restaurants
What’s Open?
Movement of trains
Air services
Petrol pumps
Hospitals
Goods carriers
Construction activities
Factories in rural areas
Work on roads, highways and expressways
The move was taken as the state so far recorded more than 30,000 cases of coronavirus, of which more than 20,000 patients have recovered, 845 patients have died.