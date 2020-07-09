Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extension News Today: Soon after the Uttar Pradesh government imposed total lockdown in the state from Friday till Monday, the Ballia district administration also decitded to extend the complete lockdown in the areas till July 21. The decision was taken keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown For 3 Days | Know Here What’s Open, What’s Not

The Ballia district administration had imposed the lockdown on July 3 and was initially intended to be in place till July 10.

Issuing a fresh order, Ballia District Magistrate Srihari Pratap Shahi said the lockdown will be imposed strictly. "There will be restriction on movement of people, except for those involved in essential services like health and law and order," he said.

During the shutdown, other than essential services, people will have to work from home.

The development comes after the Adityanath government imposed a 3-day complete shutdown across the state from tomorrow till Monday.

As per the order from the state government, the shutdown will come into force from 10 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday.

During this time, the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. However, the state government will allow incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to get home.