Lucknow: To contain the further spread of the virus in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday capped the attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent. This order comes at a time when the state is witnessing unprecedented spike in the Covid cases. The Chief Minister has directed officials to establish Covid help desks in all the offices and restrict the entry of any individual without proper screening.Also Read - Defence Forces' New COVID Policy Exempts Asymptomatic Personnel From Testing And Quarantine. Details Here

CM Yogi Adityanath also said that if anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary. “To prevent spread of coronavirus, the CM has directed officials to implement 50 per cent attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices and work from home should be encouraged,” the spokesman said. Also Read - Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Guidelines for Events; Mandates RT-PCR Test Report For Unvaccinated

In hospitals, the CM said, online appointment should be given for OPD and patients should be called in hospitals in special cases. The CM also directed that efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent vaccination keeping in mind assembly polls beginning next month. Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed In Andhra Pradesh After Record COVID Surge | Timings And Other Details Inside

“In districts, which are going to polls everyone should be vaccinated 10 days in advance and a plan in this regard should be chalked out immediately,” he said. At present there are a total 33,946 active cases of coronavirus in the state of which 33,563 are in home isolation.

NIGHT CURFEW IN UTTAR PRADESH:

CM Yogi on Sunday chaired the COVID-19 review meeting in Lucknow. After the meeting, the UP government ordered imposition of night curfew from 10 pm-6 am. The government also closed physical classes in all educational institutions.

The Chief Minister also passed instructions for the district administration to monitor the situation and ensure necessary resources for the curtailment of the virus. In the meeting with the officials, Yogi Adityanath also directed that special attention should be given to patients with co-morbidities, the elderly, and the children suffering from infection.