Noida: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has declared 24 districts in the state as COVID-19 free. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 239. Yesterday, the country's most populated state logged 18 fresh cases, which took the COVID-19 infection tally to 17,09,401. No fatality due to the disease was registered yesterday in Uttar Pradesh, a government bulletin said, adding that the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,854.

Here's the full list of districts that are declared Covid-free

Aligarh

Amethi

Amroha

Ayodhya

Baghpat

Ballia

Banda

Basti

Bijnor

Chitrakoot

Deoria

Fatehpur

Ghazipur

Gonda

Hamripur

Hardoi

Hathra

Lalitpur

Mohoba

Muzaffarnagar

Pilibhit

Rampur

Shamli

Sitapur

Of the total 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, none of them have reported fresh cases in double-digits recently. Yesterday, 4 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 3 from Rae Bareli, 2 each from Lucknow and Kannauj, and 1 each from Varanasi, Agra, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Sant Kabirnagar, Jhansi and Sultanpur. The recovery rate has improved to 98.7 per cent and over 7.58 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state.

While the COVID cases are receding gradually, a few districts of the state including Lucknow is gripped by cases of mystery fever. Over 400 viral patients, including 40 children, were admitted to various government hospitals in the capital city in the past two days. Doctors have, however, termed these cases as seasonal flu due to changing weather conditions.

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered that sanitation and hygiene operations should be taken up on war footing. The chief minister has also asked hospitals to brace up to meet the situation which is being closely monitored by health officials. CM Yogi, who is monitoring the situation himself, has ordered the health department to keep a round-the-clock watch on the situation and increase beds in the medical facilities. He has also ordered to run surveillance and awareness program in the state from September 7 to 16, in which health workers would go door-to-door and identify those with fever and Covid symptoms.