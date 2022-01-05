New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend night curfew timings by 2 hours and closed all schools up to Class 10 from January 6 to January 14. The night curfew will be now from 10 PM to 6 AM, instead of the earlier 11 PM to 5 AM. CM Yogi took this decision in a late last night meeting held with Team 9 — group of top officials.Also Read - No Standing Passengers Allowed: Delhi Metro Issues Latest Advisory | Read Here

Speaking to reporters, a government spokesman said any district where the number of active cases crosses 1,000, an additional set of restrictions would also be imposed. "Currently, there is no district where active cases are more than 1,000 but as soon as that happens, gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants and other public places can be operated at only 50 per cent of the capacity," he added.

Besides, Covid help desks will be immediately set up in all government, quasi-government and private institutions, trusts, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels, restaurants and industrial units.

Full List of Restrictions in Uttar Pradesh

Night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM

All government and private schools will remain closed up to class 10 till January 14.

From January 6, not more than 100 people will be allowed at any event including weddings, if they are held in a closed hall or room.

In open places, not more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground will be permitted.

Use of masks and sanitisers had been made compulsory at public events.

Earlier on Tuesday, 23 cases of Omicron were detected in the state, taking the total number of people affected by the variant in the state to 31. All those who have come in contact with these patients are being traced and tested.