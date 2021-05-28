Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: As the coronavirus cases are declining in the state, reports on Friday suggested that the partial coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be relaxed from the first week of June. According to a report by India Today, the unlocking process in the state will be done in a phased manner. However, the weekend and night curfews will remain in place to contain the highly infectious outbreak in the state. Also Read - Take Care of Children Orphaned Due to COVID: SC Directs States To Provide Immediate Relief

It must be noted that the particle corona curfew in the state was extended till May 31 owing to the rising Covid cases in the state. The reports also suggested that several lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in Uttar Pradesh, but those strict measures will be in place in the containment zones.

The most important thing to note that the decision on unlocking in Uttar Pradesh will be taken in the next 24 hours.

Since the Uttar Pradesh government asserted that the partial lockdown measures have given positive results in containing the Covid-19 spread, it will not allow all the activities in the state to resume all of a sudden.

As per reports, the grocery stores and shops selling vegetables and fruits will likely be allowed to open and the construction activities may also be allowed to operate. Moreover, the restaurants with 50 per cent capacity may also be allowed to operate in the state in the phased unlocking process.

However, the shopping malls, film theatres, and salons will not be opened anytime soon. Moreover, the public programmes and religious or political gatherings will not be allowed to take place in the state now.

4: 30 PM: Reports suggest that the state government does not want to suddenly give a complete relaxation to lockdown norms in the state.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh reported 188 fresh COVID-19 fatalities as the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 19,900, while the infection tally reached 16,83,866 with 3,278 new cases. The state has witnessed 188 fresh deaths, taking the toll to 19,900 from 19,712 on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3.47 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus infection in the state, while overall more than 4.80 crore samples have been tested.