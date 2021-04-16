Lucknow: Even though the night curfew is still in place, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday imposed Sunday lockdown in all its districts to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state government also stated that Rs 1,000 fine will be charged to people for not wearing masks. After holding a review meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave these necessary guidelines regarding Covid-19 management. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: India Likely to Witness 2,320 Daily Deaths by First Week of June, Says Report

Moreover, the Varanasi district administration has also decided to impose a weekend curfew in the district starting 10 PM on Friday till Monday morning to contain the spread of Covid-19. Restrictions will also be imposed in places of worship, liquor outlets, and other marketplaces. Also Read - Despite Surge in COVID19 Cases, Israel to Start Welcoming International Tourists in May | Know Details

The state government on Thursday had revised the timing of the night curfew in various districts. As per the latest updates, the state government also imposed an 11-hour night curfew with immediate effect in 10 districts having more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Night Curfew to Continue in Karnataka, May Extend it After April 20, Says BS Yediyurappa

The decisions were taken during an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his residence, where he has isolated himself after testing positive for coronavirus.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, schools across the sate have been shut till May 15 and exams for board classes have also been postponed.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.

During the meeting, Adityanath directed officials to impose the night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM with immediate effect in the districts, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

On the other hand, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20 and the new dates will be decided in the first week of next month.