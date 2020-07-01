Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Wednesday took preventive measure and extended Section 144 of the CrPC till July 31 in the area. Also Read - First Day of Unlock 2: India Crosses 6 Lakh-mark in COVID Count, 4 States Record Highest Number of Cases | Top Developments

The section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bans unlawful assembly of people, was extended by the district administration in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move was taken at a time when the 'Unlock 2', the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19, began in the state and the country.

During this period, political, social, sporting or religious congregations, protest rallies or processions will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida.

The order from the district administration stated that nobody would be allowed to move in or out of containment zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar except for medical personnel and essential service providers.

As of now, there are only 293 containment zones in the district, including residential towers and societies, of which 235 are in category I (one COVID-19 case) and 58 in category II (more than one case).

The order further stated that the movement of people and vehicles except for essential services is barred from 8 PM to 6 AM till July 10.

Furthermore, people are not allowed to move out without masks in public places and spitting is strictly prohibited.

“Those above the age of 65 or with co-morbidities (ailments), pregnant women and children below 10 years of age have also been advised to stay indoors,” the order stated.

As part of the preventive measure, all educational institutions, cinema halls, assembly halls, swimming pools, theatres will remain closed until further order from the district administration.

(With inputs from PTI)