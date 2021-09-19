Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: Owning to the dip in the covid cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday revised the guidelines, according to a India TV report. The UP government has now allowed 100 persons (at a time) to attend weddings and other functions. To recall, the authorities had earlier revised the timings for night curfew in the state. Issuing a notification, the government said that the night curfew in the state will now be applicable from 11 pm to 6 am every day.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Completes 4.5 Years as UP CM, Says Paved Way For Safer State

According to an order by the state’s additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100 from the existing limit of 50. Also Read - Long Covid-19 in Kids Does Not Last More Than 12 Week Says Study

It is important to note that a maximum of 100 persons will be allowed in both open and enclosed places. The guests will have to adhere to safety protocols that include wearing masks and sanitizers. Also Read - Dengue, Viral Fever Outbreak Wreaks Havoc Across India, Nearly 300 Patients Hospitalised in UP's Kanpur | Key Points

Social distancing will have to be strictly followed while making seating arrangements. The organizer should make sure that there is proper arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organised.

Earlier, the Yogi government had relaxed the night curfew by an hour, allowing shops, malls, and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm. Last month, Uttar Pradesh had also lifted weekend lockdowns, allowing activities on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

India’s COVID Tally:

With 30,773 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a single day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,48,163, while the active cases declined to 3,32,158, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,44,838 with 309 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 15,59,895 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,23,40,168. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.97 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 20 days