Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News Today: Ahead of the festive season, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the lockdown restrictions under CrPC Section 144 in Noida till October 31.
Issuing fresh order, Commissioner Alok Singh told the force to be alert during the upcoming festive season with particular emphasis on checking street crimes.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police also directed the officers to complete preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which are due early next year, in time and keep a tab on people who may cause mischief in view of the elections.
As per the order, the officials have been asked to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and face covers.
The prohibitions under CrPC Section 144 have been invoked considering law and order situation in view of upcoming festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Eid-ul Milad, Valmiki Jayanti.
Full list of guidelines:
- During this time, the unauthorised protests, rallies, and social gatherings shall remain banned in view of the pandemic.
- No public activities except for essential services are allowed between 11 PM and 6 AM.
- The order limited crowd size at 100 for indoor wedding functions and not more than area size in open venues.
- Shopping malls, restaurants could operate at maximum 50 per cent crowd capacity.
- Public transport like buses, metro and cabs would ply at 50 per cent passenger capacity while only two passengers are allowed in auto-rickshaws.
- Any violation would be met with legal action under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
- During this time, police visibility in public places will increase to check street crime.
- The police commissioner also directed the officers to step up patrolling to check crimes against women.
- Officials have been asked to identify crucial public spots where deployment of personnel, including women, has to be increased.
- All DCPs concerned have been asked to meet with the senior police officers of the adjoining districts to get a list of the criminals who have committed the incidents of robbery, snatching.