Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News Today: Ahead of the festive season, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the lockdown restrictions under CrPC Section 144 in Noida till October 31.

Issuing fresh order, Commissioner Alok Singh told the force to be alert during the upcoming festive season with particular emphasis on checking street crimes.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police also directed the officers to complete preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which are due early next year, in time and keep a tab on people who may cause mischief in view of the elections.

As per the order, the officials have been asked to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and face covers.

The prohibitions under CrPC Section 144 have been invoked considering law and order situation in view of upcoming festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Eid-ul Milad, Valmiki Jayanti.

Full list of guidelines: