Noida Lockdown News: Looking at the upcoming festivals and possibility of COVID third wave, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended Section 144 in Noida till August 30. Giving further details, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that the order has been issued keeping in mind the upcoming religious festivals during which there is a possibility of the law-and-order situation being disturbed by anti-social elements.

However, the district administrant said that the relaxations given as part of the unlock will continue in strict adherence to Covid protocols.

The order from the authorities said prior permission by the administration will be required for all social, religious, entertainment, political and sports gatherings in the district.

Full List of guidelines here:

As per the fresh order, the gyms, cinema halls and sports complexes will function at 50% capacity. The swimming pools have not yet been allowed to open. There is no change in restaurant timings. The dine-in facilities can only be availed during 7 AM to 9 PM. No group of people will be allowed to stage a protest without due permission. In weddings, not more than 50 persons can participate. Violation of the police order will be punishable under section 188 (disobeying public order) of the IPC.

The development comes at a time when COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,689 on Friday with 13 more fatalities, while 90 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,07,127.

Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Amethi, two from Pilibhit and one each from Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Maharajganj, Bhadohi and Balrampur.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported from Lucknow and 13 from Allahabad, the statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In the past 24 hours, 162 patients have recovered and have been discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 16,82,741, it said, adding the recovery rate is 98.6 per cent.