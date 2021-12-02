Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News Today: Taking preventive measures against the Omicron variant, the Agra administration on Thursday night imposed fresh restrictions and asked all city hotels to keep it apprised of all their overseas guests amid the worldwide scare of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The move has been taken as the city of Taj Mahal attracts tourists from across the world.Also Read - 27 Students Test COVID Positive in Telangana’s Sangareddy District, State on High Alert

As part of the restrictions, the city administration has upgraded its anti-Covid mechanism to subject travellers to RT-PCR tests at bus and railway stations and monuments. Also Read - As India Detects Cases of Omicron Variant, States Issue Stern Guidelines For Travellers | Check SOPs Here

“We have arranged facilities for vaccination at the Taj Mahal and Agra Cantt Railway Station, besides some other places,” Agra Chief Medical Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava told news agency PTI. Also Read - Karnataka Omicron Alert: 5 Contacts of Bengaluru Patient Test Covid Positive, Isolated

He said the city administration has also the city hotels to provide details of travellers coming from foreign countries and alerted local intelligence unit to check the travel history of foreigners staying in Agra.

Giving further details, the medical officer said besides at the Taj Mahal and various city railway stations, foreigners can avail Covid vaccination at the district’s urban and rural health centres government hospitals.

On the other hand, Agra’s Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital Principal Prashant Gupta too sounded confident of his hospital preparedness to tackle any Covid wave, including that due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

“We are prepared to tackle the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. Have dedicated trained staff and beds in the medical college premises,” Dr Gupta told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar extended Section 144 in the area till December 31. Notably, these restrictions have been imposed head of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

As per the order, social gatherings are not allowed in the district without permission, while it is compulsory to wear masks and maintain social distancing.