Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News Today: Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic and the threat of Omicron variant, the Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar extended Section 144 till December 31. Notably, these restrictions have been imposed head of Christmas and New Year celebrations. “Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar till December 31 keeping the law and order situation in mind,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Issues Guidelines for All Travellers Amid Omicron Scare | Details Here

The police further added in the order that the restrictions have been imposed to keep a check on the spread of Covid, to maintain the law and order situation in case of anti-social elements creating chaos at former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birthday on December 23, Christmas on December 25 and New Year eve celebrations on December 31. Also Read - 25 Students Test COVID Positive In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur District, School Shut For One Week

As per the order, social gatherings are not allowed in the district without permission, while it is compulsory to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Also Read - Virat Kohli Expects For Some Clarity Soon On South Africa Tour Amid Omicron Variant Scare

It must be noted that the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had on October 31 imposed Section 144 due to the fear of Covid spread during the festive season.

In the order, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said that during this time, there will be several competitive examinations like Staff Selection Commission, AIIMS, UGC NET and CBSE Board, for which the administration has to make preparations to smoothly conduct these exams.

The order also stated that a possibility of law and order situation getting disturbed during the upcoming Assembly elections in the state cannot be ignored.

Full list of guidelines: