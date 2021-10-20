Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News Today: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday lifted night curfew from across the state as the coronavirus cases declined. Issuing a fresh order, the state government said that the night curfews will not be implemented in the state anymore.Also Read - Breaking: Russia Announces Week-Long Paid Holiday From October 30 To Curb Covid Infections

“On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM is being lifted in the state,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. The state government said that the order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned. Also Read - China to Grant Additional 2 Million Covid-19 Vaccines to Nepal It must be noted that the covid cases in Uttar Pradesh for the last few months have significantly reduced, according to the figures released on Tuesday. As per updates, only 12 new cases of corona virus were reported in Uttar Pradeshuntil Monday, 72 out of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh had become completely corona free. Also Read - Amid Rising Covid Deaths, Russia's Capital Moscow Orders First Coronavirus Curbs in Capital Since Summer The state reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday and there are 112 active cases, a senior health official said, adding that 16,87,048 patients have recovered from the virus till now.

Prior to this, the state government on September 8 had announced the revision in night curfew timings and said the timing will be from 11 PM to 6 AM. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 10 PM till 6 AM.

The move to relax the night curfew timing was taken by Yogi Adityanath government at a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

In the wake of decline in cases, COVID night curfew to be ended across the state from today: Govt of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JyKFNEZQJW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021

“In view of the improving Covid condition in the state, night curfew will remain effective from 11 PM to 6 AM,” Yogi Adityanath said, adding that the government’s focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both ‘Lives and Livelihood’, while saving the state from the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

At the same time, the chief minister also asked all to ensure that shops, markets and public places are shut down by 11 PM and that no individual must roam unnecessarily on the streets.