Lucknow: Amid Omicron scare, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year. Giving details, Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur said police officials had been issued directives to curb Christmas and New Year revelry.

In the fresh order, he said that anyone violating Covid protocols would be penalised. Giving further details, he added that check posts and barricades will be set up on roads, especially near bars, clubs and lounges, to check people who may be driving in an inebriated state.

Moreover, he added that the security at malls and other crowded places would also be tightened to avert untoward incidents.

As part of the restrictions, he added that extra police force will be deployed in the east and the north regions of the city that house the maximum number of clubs, lounges and malls.

Giving more details to IANS, Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar said the The situation is being monitored round the clock to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour on important days like Christmas and New Year eve.

He stated that the administration has also deputed a team of doctors and other staff at Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre to keep a watch over the situation.

According to him, the red zones have been marked to ensure better implementation of Covid guidelines. He also stated that the administration will issue orders accordingly, in case of any untoward situation.

Full list of guidelines:

On the other side, a number of churches in Uttar Pradesh have restricted the midnight mass for invitees only. In many places, the Christmas celebrations have been called off at other public places to avoid mass gatherings. Most of the clubs and hotels have also decided not to organise a New Year bash. However, malls and a few hotels will go ahead with restricted celebrations in compliance with Covid protocols.