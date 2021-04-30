Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: In a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, a 3-day weekly lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh, starting 8 PM tonight. The restrictions will remain in force till 7 AM, Tuesday. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has also issued guidelines regarding this 72 hours lockdown. District Magistrates, police chiefs, Chief Medical Officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the new norms. The decision to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours was taken at a review meeting chaired by CM Adityanath yesterday. During this period, all essential services will be allowed and the vaccination drive will continue. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdowns Till Further Orders; What's Allowed, What's Shut

All shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am. The movement of people will be strictly prohibited except for those involved in essential services. Malls, cinema halls will remain closed. Restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms will remain shut. Not more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals. Schools and colleges will remain shut. All public transport, including rail, Metro, buses, cabs will operate with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity. Essential services like health care, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation will be allowed to function.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 3,09,237 from 3,00,041 on Wednesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 8,96,477 and the death toll surged to 12,238.