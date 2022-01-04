Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News Today: Amid rising cases of Omicron and Coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to impose more restrictions including weekend curfew to prevent the further spread of the infection. In this regard, the Yogi Adityanath government has called a key meeting today at 6:30 PM to review the COVID situation with the Health Advisory Board along with members of Covid-19 team.Also Read - 83 Kolkata Police Personnel Test Covid Positive; 47 In Home Isolation, 16 Admitted to Hospital

In a latest development, over 18 new cases of Omicron variant have been detected in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the total of the state tally to 26. Meanwhile, Lucknow has reported 992 new cases of Covid-19. The total number of active cases in the state is now 3,173. Also Read - Punjab: 80 People Including Doctors, Students Test Positive For COVID-19 At Patiala Medical College

In the meeting it is expected that curbs could be imposed on cinema halls, malls, swimming pools and other public places. Also Read - Omicron: Kerala Decides To Impose Tougher Curbs; Restricts Gatherings at Weddings, Other Events

As per a report by News 18, a weekend curfew might be on the cards as well. It must be noted that the state has already imposed night curfew from 11 PM to 5AM and has banned gathering of more than 200 people in the weddings.

Apart from night curfew, the state has also imposed a few more restrictions regarding public programs. In the order, the state government has asked traders in the market to adhere to the rule of `No mask No Goods”. Moreover, the state government has also made wearing of mask compulsory for those moving on roads and in market.

The development comes as the state on Monday reported 572 coronavirus cases taking the state’s infection count to 17,13,107. However, no death was reported from the state.

According to Health Department, 130 cases were reported in Ghaziabad, 101 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 86 in Lucknow, 49 in Meerut and 33 in Agra. On Monday, the active case count stood at 2,261.

In the same period, 34 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals. According to the official, so far 16,87,930 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

As per updates from Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the infection rate is increasing continuously and it stood at 0.4 per cent on Sunday. However, he expressed satisfaction over the fact that at present the number of patients admitted to hospitals is less and people are recovering at home.

In the meantime, Gautam Buddh Nagar last week logged 61 new COVID-19 infections highest in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the number of active cases in the district to 190. Ghaziabad had also recorded 34 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 118, according to the data shared by the state’s health department for a 24-hour period. So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to Covid, while Ghaziabad has logged 461 such fatalities.