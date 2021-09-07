Lucknow: As coronavirus cases dropped significantly, the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revised the timings for night curfew in the state. Issuing a notification, the government said that the night curfew in the state will now be applicable from 11 pm to 6 am every day. Earlier, the Yogi government had relaxed the night curfew by an hour, allowing shops, malls, and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm. Last month, Uttar Pradesh had also lifted weekend lockdowns, allowing activities on Saturdays and Sundays as well.Also Read - Kerala Covid Update: No RT-PCR Test Required for Fully Vaccinated People, Announces Air India

“Now markets can open from Monday to Sunday from 6 am to 10 pm. Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am will remain in force. The markets will now be closed as they used to be before restrictions were imposed due to Covid,” Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had said in the official order. Also Read - Jammu-Kashmir Issues New COVID Guidelines, Allows Reopening of Schools For Classes 10, 12; Night Curfew to Continue

UP Lockdown: Full List of Guidelines Also Read - Kerala to Continue Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown, Says CM Vijayan as State Records Nearly 30K Cases

Gyms, cinema halls and sports complexes will function at 50% capacity. The swimming pools have not been permitted to open. There is no change in restaurant timings. The dine-in facilities can only be availed between 7 AM to 9 PM. No group of people will be allowed to stage a protest without due permission. Not more than 50 persons can participate in weddings. Violation of the police order will be punishable under section 188 (disobeying public order) of the IPC.

COVID Cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 12 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking the total number of infections to 17,09,457. Of the 12 cases, two each were reported from Jalaun, Badaun, one each from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad and Amethi, a government bulletin said.

No fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll stood at 22,861, it said. Fifteen patients were discharged Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,86,369.

The active caseload in the state stood at 227 of which 186 were in home isolation.