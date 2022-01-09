Noida: Day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Lucknow on Sunday, the state has imposed a night curfew and also decided to close physical classes in all educational institutions, reported the livemint. “In view of developing situation due to COVID-19, night curfew has been imposed in every district of Uttar Pradesh between 10 pm to 6 am. Physical classes have also been suspended in all educational institutions till January 16. Classes in online mode can continue. However, scheduled examinations can be conducted,” an official release said.Also Read - No Hike In Fees: UP Announces Fresh Update For All Schools | Check Details Here

CM Adityanath has also instructed the district administrations to monitor the situation and ensure necessary resources for the curtailment of Covid-19. "Monitoring committees and Integrated Covid Command Centres should be fully operational. Separate numbers should be issued for home isolation, monitoring committees, ambulance and teleconsultation," the release states.

"Teleconsultation facility should also be made available to the people by deploying a panel of doctors in every district. Medicine kits should be made available to the people as per their needs. Adequate availability of life-saving drugs needed during the treatment of Covid-19 should be ensured," it further said.

CM’s directions to officials

In the meeting with the officials, the Uttar Pradesh CM has also directed that special attention should be given to patients with co-morbidities, the elderly and the children suffering from infection. If they are infected, there should be continuous monitoring of their treatment process. Medicine kits should be made available to them immediately.

Monitoring committees should be functional in villages under the leadership of Pradhan and in urban wards under the leadership of councillors. Monitoring committees should run a door-to-door program to prepare the list of unvaccinated people so that they can be motivated and encouraged for vaccination.