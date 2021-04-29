Lucknow: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended weekend lockdown in the state. As per latest updates, now the weekend lockdown in the state will be in place from Friday night till Tuesday morning. Earlier, it was from Friday night to Monday morning. The move from the state government comes after the High Court had sent alarms for rising Covid cases in the state. Also Read - 'How Does Stopping IPL Help?' BCCI Official Says Amid Covid-19 Surge in India

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that the weekend lockdown in districts that have more than 2,000 active cases will be in place from Friday 8 PM to Monday 7 AM. As per this order of the state government, districts with over 500 active Covid cases will continue to remain under night curfew, effective between 8 PM to 7 AM every day. The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The development comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more people succumbing to disease, while 29,824 new cases pushed the tally to 11,82,848. The death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.

A total of 35,903 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours. Of the 266 fresh deaths, Allahabad recorded 21 deaths, followed by 15 in Hardoi, 14 in Varanasi, 13 each in Lucknow and Kanpur, 12 each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, 11 in Gorakhpur and 10 in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Of the new cases, Lucknow reported 3,759 cases, followed by 1,909 in Varanasi, 1,650 in Kanpur, 1,355 in Meerut, 1,261 in Allahabad, 1,076 in Agra, 1,045 in Gorakhpur and 1,041 in Bareilly. A total of 8,70,864 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery so far.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.86 lakh samples in the state have been tested for COVID-19, taking the total samples tested so far to 4.03 crore.