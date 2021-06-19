Lockdown: Issuing warning to people about the upcoming third COVID wave, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the people in the state should not lower their guard, otherwise a corona curfew will be imposed in the districts where more than 500 cases are reported. Also Read - Breaking: Karnataka Relaxes Lockdown in 16 Districts; Shops, Restaurants to Open Till 5 PM | Full List of Guidelines Here

The warning from the state government comes as the active cases in the state stand at 4,957, of which 3,350 are in home isolation. However, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to 98.4 percent.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed lockdown in over 55 districts and said it will provide relaxation of two more hours during the night 'corona curfew' across the state from June 21. Now, the activities are allowed from 7 AM to 9 PM after which curfew will be implemented.

However, the state government has allowed the restaurants and malls to open at 50 per cent capacity with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols. Moreover, the parks and street food kiosks have been reopened as per the new orders.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded 51 new Covid fatalities taking the death toll rose to 22,132, while the infection tally reached 17,04,139 after 294 more people tested positive for coronavirus, according to a health bulletin.

Thirteen deaths have been reported from Lucknow, five from Shahjahanpur, four each from Ayodhya and Hathras, three each from Kanpur Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri, two each from Unnao, Pilibhit, Auraiyya and Bhadohi, and one each from Meerut, Allahabad, Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Jalaun, Sant Kabirnagar, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat and Mahoba, the bulletin said.

Of the 294 fresh cases, 27 have been reported from Lucknow, 26 from Varanasi, 16 from Meerut, 12 each from Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur and 11 each from Allahabad and Rae Bareli, among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 592 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,77,050.