Lucknow: A couple of days after extending the lockdown in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revised lockdown guidelines and issued fresh directives allowing a maximum of 25 people to take part in weddings and other functions. The guidelines were revised keeping in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 28,438 Fresh COVID Cases, Mumbai Logs Less Than 1000 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Issuing a letter to district officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said permission will be given for participation of maximum 25 invitees at a time for wedding and other functions, both in open and enclosed places. Also Read - Full Lockdown In Telangana Extended Till May 30, Activities Allowed For 4 Hours Daily | Check Latest Guidelines Here

The Additional Chief Secretary also said that invitees will have to comply with COVID-appropriate protocols, with the use of masks and santisers. Also Read - Never Exported Vaccines At Cost of People in India, Says Serum Institute

However, the social distancing will have to be strictly followed while making seating arrangements, besides making proper arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organized.

Prior to this, the state government on April 20 allowed a maximum of 50 people in enclosed places and 100 in open places for weddings while following all necessary precautions relating to COVID.

On May 1, the state government had extended the corona curfew by 10 more days till 7 AM on May 24 in view of the ongoing pandemic situation in the state.

The lockdown decision was taken after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials of the state to review the COVID-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 285 coronavirus deaths as 9,391 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 16,28,990. So far, 17,817 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, 22 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 21 in Kanpur. Eleven deaths each were reported from Ghaziabad and Saharanpur and nine each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Etawah, the bulletin said.