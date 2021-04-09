Noida/Allahabad: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in Bareilly, Saharanpur from today April 9, 2021. On Thursday, the authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad imposed night curfew to tackle the spiralling coronavirus cases. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: Tips to Boost Your Immune System

In Bareilly, and Shahranpur, the night curfew will be imposed from Friday, while similar restrictions were imposed in Kanpur and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation areas on Wednesday, taking the number of such districts to seven.

As per updates, the fresh restrictions will be in force from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 17 from Thursday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

During this night curfew time, the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services will be exempted from the restrictions.

However, the government and private educational institutes, except medical, paramedical and nursing colleges, shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17 in the two districts. Moreover, the exams shall be held according to the schedule and are exempted from this order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y said there should be an intensive enforcement of masks and other anti-COVID protocols in public places, including workplaces, by police and incident commanders and by departments concerned.

During this time, the travellers going to the airport, railway stations and bus stands will be allowed movement during the night if they show valid travel tickets. Print and electronic media workers, too, will be exempted from the restrictions, according to the order.

In Bareilly, a night curfew will be imposed from Friday from 9 PM to 6 AM in areas falling under municipal corporation’s jurisdiction. The order, issued by District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, will continue till April 20.

Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, while 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404. The state reported 8,490 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 9,003, the number of active cases are 39,338.