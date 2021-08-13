Noida Metro: As covid cases decline in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to lift the curfew on Saturdays. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Friday has decided to resume services of its Aqua-Line between Noida and Greater Noida on Saturdays. The decision has been taken in view of the Uttar Pradesh government lifting the curfew on Saturdays, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.Also Read - UP: Youth Arrested From Saharanpur For Hacking Into Election Commission Website, Creating Fake IDs

Earlier, the government had imposed curfews due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturdays and Sunday, with the metro rail service between Noida and Greater Noida also remaining suspended for the weekend. “The weekend curfew has been lifted by Uttar Pradesh government on Saturdays. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on Saturdays,” Maheshwari said. Also Read - Prisoners Go On Rampage After Recovery Of Mobile Phones From Jail In UP

“This change will be effective from August 14 onwards. The train operation will not be there on Sundays because the state government has not lifted the curfew on Sunday,” she added. The trains run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, the NMRC said. Also Read - Rajasthan Schools Reopening UPDATE: Govt Allows Re-opening of Schools for Classes 9 To 12 From THIS DATE | Details Here

Metro train services on Saturdays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day, it said. Also, from August 14, the NMRC said it will operate its metro train services from 6 am till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that movement of people will be allowed from 6 am to 10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays with effect from August 14. As per the new directive issued, the curfew will not be implemented on Saturday but will stay in effect on Sunday.

“People will mandatorily need to wear masks, observe social distancing and use sanitiser. Sunday lockdown or corona curfew will continue,” said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary-Home.