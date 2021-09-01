Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said that the ‘Take Home’ service of restaurants and dhabas across the city of Noida and Greater Noida will remain suspended from 10 pm to 6 am under the CrPC section 144. The decision came just after a restaurant owner in Greater Noida was shot dead late by the delivery agent on Tuesday night.Also Read - Restaurant Owner Allegedly Killed by Swiggy Delivery Boy Over Delay In Order in Greater Noida

The police said in a statement, “CrPC Section 144 is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. UP’s Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar has directed all districts in the state to ensure compliance of the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am every day,” Also Read - Greater Noida: Youth Sexually Assaulted by 2 Men as 3 Others Watch On

The police added that all the usual activities will be banned during the night curfew. Only emergency and necessary services like health care will be availed. There will also be a ban on ‘Take Home’ services of hotels and dhabas etc after 10 pm till 6 am, the police said. However, Industrial units will continue to function as before. Also Read - One-Year-Old Falls to Death From 12th Floor in Greater Noida Society While Playing on His Birthday

According to the statement, Alok Singh, Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar has directed all police officers and station in-charges in the district to ensure strict compliance with the instructions. The police officials added that the 38-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead allegedly by three drunk late Tuesday night outside his workplace in Greater Noida. The trio had gone into a verbal argument with Suneel Agarwal, the owner. The accused were arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday after an encounter with the local police in which one of the accused got bullet injuries as said the officials.

(With Inputs from PTI)