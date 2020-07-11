Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Though the entire state of Uttar Pradesh has been placed under a 55-hour lockdown that started from 10 PM on Friday and will go on until 5 AM on Monday, Kanpur, Jhansi and Mathura have been identified as three districts that need special vigilance. Also Read - 'Not Right to Question Police': Ex-Ally Shiv Sena Backs BJP Over Vikas Dubey Encounter

However, none of these three districts has the maximum number of cases in the state, Ghaziabad with 1,341 cases, is at the top, while Gautam Buddh Nagar is at the second with 1,008 cases. But both these districts are being watched by the Central team, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah — as they fall under NCR. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Single-day Spike of 1,338 COVID-19 Cases, 55-hour Lockdown This Weekend

Lucknow is third with 972 cases. Kanpur is fourth with 497 cases. Jhansi and Mathura has 317 and 193 cases respectively. But these three districts are witnessing a rapid spike in the number of cases. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown For 3 Days | Know Here What’s Open, What’s Not

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that a special secretary-rank officer, an officer of the Health Department, and a senior officer of the Medical Education department be tasked with preparing a strategy to control the spread of the infection.

Uttar Pradesh Lockdown

Shops and business establishments, other than those dealing with essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after the government reimposed lockdown-like restrictions across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus. In Kanpur, Naveen Market, Somdutt Plaza, Civil Lines, Meston Road, Panki, Chamanganj, Kidwainagar and other areas remained closed.