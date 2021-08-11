Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked his officials to consider partial relaxation in the two-day weekly closure of shops and business establishments. However, he asked the home department to present detailed guidelines in this regard.Also Read - Around 242 Kids in Bengaluru Test COVID Positive in 5 Days, Govt Says Number May Triple

Holding a review meeting to assess the COVID situation in the state, the chief minister stressed that the Covid protocols should be followed everywhere and there should not be any unnecessary congregation of people anywhere.

Saying that the police patrolling must continue to keep a check on the people, Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to present appropriate guidelines regarding the new system.

It must be noted that the state government had in July issued guidelines, according to which markets, shops and business establishments were allowed to function from 6 AM to 10 PM from Monday to Friday, while Saturday and Sunday were the weekly closure days.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a state government official said that the Covid situation in the state has improved significantly and added that there is not a single coronavirus patient in Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra districts.

As per updates, no single fresh case of the infection was reported in 59 of the state’s 75 districts on Tuesday, whereas in the remaining 16 districts, the number of fresh cases was less than 10.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 17,08,812 as 20 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll increased to 22,775 with one more fatality.

Of the fresh cases, four each were reported from Prayagraj and Maharajganj; two each from Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar; one each from Lucknow, Mathura, Jaunpur, Hapur, Jalaun, Chandauli, Balrampur and Mirzapur, a government statement said. The latest death was reported from Prayagraj.

As many as 43 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged the previous day. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,85,492. The state has a recovery rate of 98.6 per cent.