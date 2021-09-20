New Delhi: In view of the upcoming festivals—Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra, and Chehallum, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines asking officials to ensure that no gathering of people exceeds the capacity at any religious place. In the wake of festivals, CM Yogi Adityanth has asked for strict compliance with the instructions given by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Gets Angry, Loses Cool At Dwayne Bravo After Catch Drop Against MI in Dubai | WATCH VIDEO

Earlier last month, the Centre had asked all states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering and that they take pro-active measures for the prevention of the COVID-19. Extending the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines for one more month till September 30, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had advised them to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season and, if required, impose local restrictions to prevent such gatherings. Notably, a number of major festivals, including Diwali and Chhath, will be celebrated in the coming months.

UP Govt's SOPs For Festivals | Key Points

As per the instructions issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi, it has been said that while granting permission for the establishment of Durga Puja Pandal and Ramlila stage, care should be taken that public traffic is not affected.

The idols should be installed in the traditional but empty space, their size should be kept as small as possible and there should not be more people than the capacity of the ground.

Small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols as much as possible

A minimum number of people should participate in visarjan (immersion programme)

At the time of idol immersion, there should not be more than the prescribed limit and the rules of social distance and wearing of masks must be followed.

It should be ensured that the traffic is never obstructed and the suspicious vehicles should be checked by putting up barriers and police check posts and the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act should be strictly followed.

COVID-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh

With 17 fresh cases in the state, the total COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,09,669 while no new death due to the virus was reported from the state.

Of the 17 fresh cases reported from the state, four fresh cases were reported from Kanpur, followed by three cases being reported from Lucknow, followed by two cases each in Bulandshahr and Mathura.

In the past 24 hours, 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,584. The count of active cases in the state stands at 198.