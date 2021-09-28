wedding ceremonies and other events at open spaces. As per the government’s order, the maximum number of people allowed at weddings will depend on the area.

New Delhi: Amid a significant drop in daily coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines allowing wedding ceremonies and other events at open spaces. As per the government’s order, the maximum number of people allowed at weddings will depend on the area.

The guests will have to adhere to safety COVID protocols that include wearing masks and sanitizers. In a letter addressed to the administration officials in the state, the government said, “COVID protocols must be followed and installation of COVID help desk is mandatory at the entry gate.”Also Read - CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 25 Per Quintal Hike in Sugarcane Purchase Price in BIG Poll Bonanza For UP Farmers

Earlier not more than 100 persons were allowed at a time in weddings and other functions at a place outside COVID-19 containment zones in the state. “In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following COVID-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places”, the order issued on September 19 had said.

Meanwhile, with 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,09,761 on Saturday while no fresh virus-related death was reported in the state. Also Read - UP Cabinet Expansion: CM Yogi Adityanath Expands His Team Ahead of Assembly Polls, Inducts Jitin Prasada, 6 Others

The total death toll remained at 22,890. Of the 14 fresh cases, three each were reported from Maharajganj and Gautam Buddh Nagar, two each from Jhansi and Prayagraj, the government said in a statement. Also Read - SP Workers Purify Places Visited by UP CM Yogi Adityanath With Gangajal; Booked

In the past 24 hours, 26 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged taking the total recoveries so far to 16,86,694. The count of active cases in the state stood at 177. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.15 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 7.75 crore samples have been tested across UP, the statement said.