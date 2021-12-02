Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued a fresh covid curbs in the state amid the rising concerns over the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. According to the latest guideline, all travelers coming to Uttar Pradesh will have to mandatorily undergo thermal scanning. In the official order, the state government has asked all the authorities of railway and bus stations in every district to keep a medical team ready for coronavirus disease sampling.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Extended in Noida Till Dec 31; Malls, Gyms to Function at 50% Capacity. Full List of Guidelines Here

If any of the traveller tests positive for Covid-19, they shall be isolated.

UP Govt issued new guidelines amid the emergence of new variant #Omicron All travellers coming to UP will go through thermal scanning; any COVID positive traveller will be isolated. Every district’s railway & bus station will have a medical team for COVID sampling: UP Govt pic.twitter.com/wKmRaEha1J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2021

The government has asked all the district collectors and chief medical officers to make personal visits to the airports and ensure that all arriving passengers are subjected to thermal scanning. Those who test positive for the virus shall be isolated separately as per prescribed protocol, with authorities initiating contact tracing as soon as possible.

However, it is important to note that no cases of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, have been reported in the country so far.

According to the Union health ministry, six Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday after screening 3,476 passengers from 11 international flights from ‘at risk’ countries.