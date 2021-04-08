Lucknow: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday imposed night curfew in Varanasi and Kanpur. As per the latest order from the state administration, the night curfew will come into effect from today April 8, 2021, and it will be in place till April 30. The curfew would come into force in from 10 PM to 6 AM. Also Read - DIOS Directs Noida Schools To Continue Online Mode Class Till Further Order As Cases Rises

“Night curfew to be imposed in Kanpur and Varanasi. The curfew would come into force in Kanpur from 10 PM to 6 AM on April 8, to continue till April 30,” the Kanpur District Magistrate order stated. Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed in Lucknow From 9 PM to 6 AM Starting Today

On the other hand, Varanasi Commissioner of Police in the order stated that Varanasi will observe a week-long curfew starting at 9 PM on April 8. Also Read - Tirupati Balaji Temple Temporarily Suspends Sarva Darshan Tokens From April 12

Because of the surge in coronavirus cases, the night curfew was also imposed in Lucknow. The Lucknow district administration late Wednesday had imposed night curfew in the area from 9 PM to 6 AM. The curfew will come into effect from today until 6 AM on April 16.

However, essential services will be exempted from these curbs in these three places across the state, the administration said.

As per updates, the curfew will be applicable only in Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow. However, during this time, the supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue as usual.

Moreover, the government and semi-government personnel working in night shifts and private sector personnel engaged in essential goods services will also be exempted.

As per the order, people coming and going at railway station, bus station, and airport will be able to travel by showing their ticket. Significantly, no restriction has been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

In the wake of the rising cases, the district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh have been given the authority to impose night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM in their respective areas.

In the order, Lucknow District Magistrate said that educational institutions would be closed in the district till April 15. The restrictions will not be applicable for medical, nursing and para medical institutions, he said.

The development comes as Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases of on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the infection tally to 6,45,930. Of the 6,023 new cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur, among others. As many as 6.05 lakh patients have recovered and there are 31,987 active cases. In addition, one fatality each was reported from Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Etawah, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Shamli, Kannauj, Bhadohi and Kaushambi, it added.

Six employees, working in the King George’s Medical University vice chancellor’s office, tested positive for coronavirus despite having received both shots of the vaccine, a doctor said. This comes a day after as many as 39 KGMU doctors, including the vice chancellor, were found infected with the virus.