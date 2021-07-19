Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR report for people entering the state from regions where the Covid positivity rate is higher than 3 per cent. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.Also Read - Himanta Biswa Sarma Govt Makes Big Announcement For Passengers Travelling To Assam | Read Order Here

The report should not be more than four days old, officials stated. The decision comes after several states like Maharashtra, Kerala and the northeastern states started reporting a spike in covid cases, raising alarms of the third wave.

"People coming from such states to UP should begin their journey after getting the Covid test done. Those who have taken both the vaccine doses can be exempted," the statement said.

People from which states need to produce negative RT-PCR report?

People travelling from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura need to present a negative RT-PCR report on arrival in Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra’s positivity rate at present hovers around, but less than, 3 per cent.

The Uttar Pradesh CM has issued strict instructions for intense contact tracing and testing on people coming to the state, the statement read. Upon arrival, an antigen test and thermal scanning of people will also be done.

The state has witnessed a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh reported a total of 56 Covid cases and seven deaths. The state’s caseload has surged to 17,07,847 while 22,721 people have died of the viral infection so far.

Of the 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, six cases each were reported from Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, five from Prayagraj, and four from Lucknow, the statement said. The active count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,260.