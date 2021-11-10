Etah, Uttar Pradesh: Over 5 policemen were suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district after a 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a police station on Tuesday. Identified as Altaf, the young man was accused of eloping with a girl and was brought to the police station on Tuesday morning for questioningAlso Read - #Justice For Shraddha Trends on Twitter After 32 Year-Old Bank Official Found Hanging in UP's Ayodhya

Issuing a video statement, Etah's Police Chief Rohan Pramod Bothre claimed the man "asked for the toilet" at the police station and he did not return after a few minutes, the cops went inside and found him dead.

Giving further details, the police said that the man was wearing a black jacket and he hooked the string, attached to the hood of the jacket, to a tap in the washroom and tried to strangle himself.

Later, the man was brought out of the washroom unconscious and taken to the hospital where he died within 5-10 minutes, police said. In this matter, five policemen have been suspended who were accused of negligence.

Chand Miyan, Altaf’s father, however, said: “I handed over my child to the cops. But I suspect they are involved in the hanging.”

The Supreme Court had last year ordered that all police stations in the country and investigation agencies – including the CBI, National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate – must install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording.

The apex court had also said that the security cameras should cover interrogation rooms, lock-ups, entries and exits.