Uttar Pradesh Man Held For Sodomising Friend, Another Detained For Filming Act

A man in UP's Bhadohi sodomised his friend while another shot the act. The three friends were drunk when the incident took place, police said.

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi was arrested for allegedly sodomising his friend while another person has been detained for reportedly filming the indecent act on his mobile phone camera.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mahant, allegedly indulged in unnatural sex with his friend while being intoxicated under the influence of alcohol. Another accused, Virendra Maurya, reportedly filmed the incident on his mobile phone, they said.

“The incident took place on Wednesday when Mahant, Virendra Maurya and one other person consumed liquor after which Mahant sodomized his friend while another friend, Maurya, shot the act,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Giving details, the senior officer said that after sexual assault, the victim fell unconscious while both accused, Mahant and Maurya, fled the scene. The victim, he said, was rushed to a hospital where is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

The officer further said that Mahant has been arrested while Maurya has been detained and his mobile has also been seized by the police, adding that the three friends are between 24 and 27 years of age.

“Police has registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the ASP said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

Rickshaw driver forces unnatural sex on drunk male passenger

In a similar incident, on Thursday, a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a drunk male passenger after an argument over fare.

According to reports, the 31-year-old victim, boarded an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar area on Saturday night (June 3). The man, who was in an inebriated state at the time, and was disoriented and confused about where he wanted the driver to take him, an official said.

He said the drunk passenger kept directing the auto driver to various locations for nearly an hour after which he de-boarded the rickshaw.

When the driver told him to pay Rs 250 as fare, the passenger instead handed him a Rs 100 note, resulting in an argument, which soon escalated and the driver in a fit of rage then forcibly took the intoxicated passenger to an isolated spot where he sexually assaulted him, the official said.

“The auto driver forcibly took the man to an isolated spot in a nearby garden and engaged in non-consensual sexual acts with him,” he said, adding that following the sexual assault, the driver forcibly made the passenger to accompany him to a nearby ATM where he coerced him to withdraw Rs 200.

The rickshaw driver also snatched the man’s mobile phone and his debit card before he let him go, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

