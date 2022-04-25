Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow allegedly killed his brother to ‘clear his way’ after developed feelings for his sister-in-law, the police on Monday. The accused Bhupendra Sahu has been arrested on charges of fratricide. Police have identified the deceased as Mohit Sahu, who stayed with his brother and wife, at a rented flat in the Chinhat area in Lucknow.Also Read - Caught on Cam: Man Stabbed to Death on Busy Road in UP's Meerut

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Qasim Abidi, said, “Bhupendra developed feelings for his brother’s wife during his stay with them and started making advances towards her. Mohit’s wife had complained about Bhupendra’s advances to her husband. The brothers had a heated argument over this and Bhupendra overpowered Mohit and slit his throat.” Also Read - UP Couple Commits Suicide After Families Say No To Intercaste Marriage

The police officer added that Mohit’s wife was sleeping on the roof of the house when Bhupendra killed Mohit. Also Read - Don't Know Who Went to Meet Azam Khan; Akhilesh Yadav on Shivpal-Azam Meeting at Sitapur Jail

The police have arrested Bhupendra and the latter has confessed to his crime.

The accused claimed Mohit’s wife had created a wedge between him and his brother.

