Ballia: A man was shot dead on Thursday in presence of local administrative officials over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village under Reoti area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered suspension of officials who were present on the spot at the time of the incident.

Jaiprakash alias Gama, 46, was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh when the sub-divisional magistrate decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

#WATCH One person dead after bullets were fired during a meeting called for allotment of shops under govt quota, in Ballia. Devendra Nath, SP Ballia, says, "The incident took place after a clash erupted between two groups during the meeting. Probe on." (Note-abusive language) pic.twitter.com/sLwRgkr9s4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 15, 2020

An FIR has been registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim’s brother Chandrama.

“Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that SDM , CO and police personnel present on the spot all be suspended immediately and strictest action should be taken against the accused,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in Lucknow.

“The role of the officers shall be investigated and if responsible criminal action shall be taken,” he said.

A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said.

