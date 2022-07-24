New Delhi: A 33-year-old allegedly killed his niece as he was annoyed after she “repeatedly asked for a mango” while he was having a meal in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. The incident took place on Tuesday in Kheda Kurtan village of Shamli district.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Teen Girl Raped By Man While Wife Films Act And Later Uploads On Social Media; Couple Arrested

The accused has been identified as Umardeen. He reportedly hit her head with a rod after which the minor girl started profusely bleeding. He then went on to slit her throat and stuffed her body in a sack, police said, according to a report by Times of India.

The crime came to light after the minor girl, daughter of a labourer, went missing and her body was found at the accused’s home. Umardeen had joined the villagers to look for the girl but he went missing after police suspected him, police said.

An FIR was registered against the accused after the victim’s father filed a complaint against him. He has been arrested and charged under murder and other sections of Indian Penal Code.

Shamli ASP OP Singh said the accused have been arrested and murder weapon – an iron road and a knife – was recovered from his possession him. “Police have arrested the accused, Umardeen, from a forest area near the village and also recovered the murder weapons, a knife and an iron rod from his possession. He has been sent to jail,” Singh said.