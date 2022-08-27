New Delhi: A man was allegedly thrashed by a woman in the streets of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh for passing lewd comments against her.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 5 Teachers Held With Fake Appointment Letters In Government Schools

The woman reportedly pushed the man and hit him after he made crude remarks against her on the road in a busy street.

Police officials reached the spot to divide the two. They were later taken to the police station for interrogation.

“After receiving info, police reached the spot. Both of them were taken to the police station for interrogation, after which action will be taken,” CO crime Anoop Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.