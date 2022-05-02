New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chandra Yadav on Monday was rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness. Yadav is suspected to have been “bitten by a rat or mole”, officials said. He was rushed to the Trauma centre of Banda district and a bite mark of a “rat or a mole rat” was found in his right hand finger, doctor said.Also Read - Over 46,000 Unauthorised Loudspeakers Removed From Religious Places in Uttar Pradesh: Official

“The minister, it was suspected, was bitten by some insect on his hand at about 3 am on Monday and was rushed to Trauma centre of district hospital. In his right hand finger, bite mark of a rat or mole rat was found,” the district hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr SN Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Girish Chandra Yadav, UP Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports, is fine and later left for Lucknow, officials said. Yadav was on a tour of Banda district and was staying at the circuit house at the Mawai Bypass.

The doctor said upon examination, the bite was found to be of a rat or a shrew (a insectivorous mammal that resembles a mouse). The circuit house is built in a forest area which led the minister to suspect he was been bitten by some poisonous insect, he said. Yadav was in Banda district on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instruction to the ministers to visit districts allotted to them to take feedback on governance at the grassroot level.

The Chief Minister had recently issued an instruction that ministers, as well as officials should avoid hotels and stay in government establishments during their official visits.

(With inputs from PTI)