New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh cabinet miniter Kamal Rani Varun, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in state capital Lucknow, succumbed to the infection on Sunday. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18, following which she was admitted to the hospital. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Weekend Restrictions to Continue in The State

The development prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath his visit to Ayodhya today. The Chief Minister was to take stock of preparations for the August 5 event of bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple in the temple town.

Paying his tributes to the departed soul, CM Yogi said, “I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive and was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the cabinet”.

I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was #COVID19 positive & was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader & a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet:CM Adityanath pic.twitter.com/s4n5mnVRXq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2020

Notably, the minister passeed away just hours after paying tribute to Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who died in Singapore on Saturday, on her Twitter account.

बहुत ही दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ कि राज्य सभा सांसद श्री अमर सिंह जी का निधन हो गया। उनके इस असामयिक निधन पर मैं शोक व्यक्त करती हूँ, दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और सहयोगियों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं।

ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/LghDHFWaFw — Kamal Rani Varun (@kamalranivarun) August 1, 2020

The 62-year-old was the Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government. An MLA from the Ghatampur Assembly constituency, she was also a two-term Lok Sabha MP from 1996-199.

She was elected back-to-back to 11th and 12th Lok Sabha.

Uttar Pradesh has thus far reported a total of 89,068 cases of COVID-19, including 1,677 deaths. On Saturday, it recorded a spike of 3,807 new cases and 47 deaths.