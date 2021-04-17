Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday modified its guidelines for the statewide Sunday lockdown and announced fresh exemptions. As per the new directives, all process industries and their workers shall be allowed movement to their workplaces during this time. Moreover the weddings on Saturday and Sunday will be held with only 50 guests inside closed spaces and 100 guests in open spaces with face masks, social distancing and use of sanitizers. Also Read - Ban All Indoor Gatherings of More Than 10 Persons For Next 2 Months: Lancet's India Task Force

The state government also stated that all examinations like NDA will be allowed and examiners and candidates should carry their ID cards and they will automatically be allowed movement by district and police administration

The new directives also stated that the public transport will be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity, especially state transport buses. Moreover, not more than 20 people will be allowed to attend funeral services at cremation or burial grounds.

On Friday, the state government imposed Sunday lockdown and doubled the fine to Rs 1000 for those caught without masks for the first time and 10 times the fine amount for those caught again.

Issuing an order, the UP government said that there will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. However, only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.