Uttar Pradesh

UP BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh Claims Being Targeted By ‘Dark Forces’, Shares Pic Of ‘Black Magic Setup’

BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap claimed some people were using black magic rituals in an attempt to cause him harm. Singh also shared a picture of the purported setup.

Lokendra Pratap Singh expressed disbelief that such things are still practiced in India even when the country has successfully reached the moon.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh has claimed some individuals are trying to hurt him using “dark forces”. On Sunday, the lawmaker from Mohammadi in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri shared a picture on his official Facebook account showing a bizarre set up which he claimed was used to conjure and use ‘black magic’ against him.

In the picture, a weird set up of alleged black magic items can be seen in a basket which contains an election poster with the MLA’s photograph, seeds of various kinds, a Rs 10 currency note, and another item which seems to be an idol of some sort. Alongside the basket, a small container of vermilion, a vegetable cut in half, and a bottle with some brownish liquid- presumably alcohol- can also be seen.

In his Facebook post, the BJP leader said while people may try to harm him using these “tricks”, he was not afraid as he is a devotee of Bholenath or Lord Shiva and nothing can hurt him. Singh expressed his disbelief that such things are still practiced in India even when the country has successfully reached the moon

“We have reached the Moon, yet some people still believe in sorcery. May God give them wisdom,” Singh said on Facebook.

Reprimanding those who still believe and practice such things in this day and age of scientific advancements, the BJP lawmaker said such individuals are mentally distorted and need serious help.

“I am a passionate devotee of Bholenath and such tricks will not hurt me in the least. But these people who still believe in such tricks even in this century when science has reached the moon have a distorted mentality,” the BJP MLA said.

However, the MLA did not reveal any names and did not clarify who was using black magic rituals to cause him harm.

