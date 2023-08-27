Home

UP: Pregnant 19-Yr-Old Strangled To Death By Parents For Refusing To Testify Against Rape-Accused Boyfriend

The young woman was slain by her parents ahead of a court appearance in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim had been asked to testify against her partner.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Muzaffarnagar, UP: In a shocking incident of honour killing, a 19-year-old young woman, who was eight-months pregnant, was allegedly strangled to death by her parents for refusing to testify against a man she had eloped with last year, police said on Sunday.

As per the police, the young woman was slain by her parents ahead of a court appearance in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim had been asked to testify against her partner whom she had eloped with last year.

Police suspect that the deceased victim was murdered by her parents because she had refused to give a

statement before the court against her alleged partner in a case of kidnapping and rape, registered on a complaint by her parents.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of honour killing as the parents did not approve their daughter’s relationship with her boyfriend, the police said.

Giving details, a senior officer said the victim had eloped with her partner in October 2022. The girl’s family had filed a complaint against the man, accusing him of kidnapping and raping their daughter. After the girl was traced in December that year, her boyfriend was arrested and jailed on the charges levelled by the girl’s family.

“The woman had to record her statement in the case on Saturday but she did not to appear,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Suman told reporters, adding that the 19-year-old’s parents wanted her to testify against her boyfriend, Rahul, in court. But she refused to do so. This angered her parents, who killed her in a fit of rage.

The senior officer said the young was strangulated on Friday night and her body was dumped in a river at Goyla village under the Shahpur police station area.

The SP added that the victim’s parents have been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder). He claimed that the parents have confessed to the crime.

(With PTI inputs)

