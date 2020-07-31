Uttar Pradesh New Traffic Rule: The Uttar Pradesh government has brought in effect new traffic fines in the state for traffic rules violations. The regulations are in tune with the latest amendment of the Motor Vehicle Act. Also Read - Shocking Police Brutality! Uttarakhand Cops Stab Key Into Man's Forehead For Not Wearing Helmet | Watch

Break-up of penalties Also Read - Sell Liquor But Don't Serve Inside The Premises, UP Govt New Rule For Shopping Malls From August 25

1. Talking on mobile while driving: Rs 1,000 (for the first offence) Also Read - Ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan' For Ram Mandir on August 5, Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya

2. Talking on mobile while driving: Rs 10,000 (Second time)

3. Driving without a helmet: Rs 500

4. Violating parking rules: Rs 500 (first time), Rs 1500 (second time)

5. Driving without a seat belt: Rs 1000

6. Driving without a licence: Rs 5,000

7. Violating speed limit rule: Rs 4,000

8. Not giving way to fire brigade or ambulance will have the imposition of Rs 10,000

9. Selling a vehicle after making illegal modifications to it will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

10. Giving incorrect information in the driving licence: Rs 10,000

The transport department’s proposal to hike the penalties under the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules was approved by the Cabinet on 16 June. The Yogi government issued the notification regarding it on Thursday.