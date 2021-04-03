Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday shot one of the men accused of raping and killing a Class 10 student in western UP’s Meerut. The altercation took place when the accused was trying to escape police custody while they were being taken to court. The accused identified as Lakhan and his aide Vikas were arrested earlier in the day. As per the reports, Lakhan was shot in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Also Read - UP Shocker: Hapur Teen Abducted, Raped; Found Dead in Ambulance Outside Noida Hospital

Notably, the class 10 student was allegedly abducted and gangraped by four men (two others are still absconding ) while on her way back from a tuition class. Her relatives, however, have also alleged that the girl was forced to consume a poisonous substance. The girl belonging to a village under the Sardhana Kotwali area died in the hospital during the treatment.

Speaking to PTI, Meerut’s Rural Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said four youths were involved in abducting and raping the girl and the police, on the basis of a suicide note left by the girl, have arrested two of the accused and have launched a manhunt to nab two others.

In her suicide note, the girl had named four men, including Lakhan and Vikas from a neighbouring village, besides two others.

उप्र के सरधना (मेरठ) में एक छात्रा के अपहरण, गैंगरेप व ज़हर देकर मारे जाने का समाचार बेहद दुःखद और समाज में ख़ौफ़ पैदा करने वाला है। श्रद्धांजलि! स्टार प्रचारक जी को प्रचार से फ़ुरसत मिले तो कृपा कर इस पर भी विचार करें। बहुत हुआ महिलाओं पर अत्याचार, नहीं चाहिए भाजपा सरकार! pic.twitter.com/TUVa24EeH2 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 2, 2021

Following the girl’s death, a political row has also erupted in the state with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a tweet, the former CM took dig at Yogi Adityanath and advised him to ‘spend more time in his own state than campaigning for the BJP in others’.